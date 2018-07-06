Oil falls

Singapore : Oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a strident tweet demanding that OPEC cut prices for crude.

The escalating trade row between Washington and Beijing, which triggered another sell-off in Asian stocks on Thursday, was also felt in oil markets, with China warning it could introduce duties on U.S. crude imports at an as yet unspecified date.

Brent crude futures were at $77.70 per barrel at 0653 GMT, down 54 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $73.77 per barrel.

Trump on Wednesday accused the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of driving up fuel prices.

"The OPEC Monopoly must remember that gas prices are up & they are doing little to help," Trump wrote on his personal Twitter account.