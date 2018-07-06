Gold stable

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru : Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Thursday, after hitting a one-week high in the previous session, amid an easing dollar and as the markets awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve´s June policy meeting later in the day.
Spot gold held steady at $1,255.59 an ounce as of 0435 GMT.
The metal touched a one-week high at $1,261.10 in the prior session and gained over $20 from Tuesday´s low of $1,237.32 an ounce, its weakest since Dec. 12. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.70 an ounce.
The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 94.539. "There´s not much incentive to move the market, it is very quiet this morning after the July 4 holiday.
I don't expect too much movement until the Fed minutes," said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank.
