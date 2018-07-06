Rupee firm

The rupee ended firmer against the dollar in a dull trade on Thursday, currency dealers said. The rupee closed flat at 121.24 to the dollar in the interbank market.

The currency was little changed, trading between 121.54 and 121.56 during the session.

“The rupee will stabilise and the interim government won’t allow more exchange rate flexibility before the elections,” the dealer said.

“It seems that the currency will trade at 121.52/121.58 till the end of July.”

“The finance ministry expects foreign exchange reserves are enough to cover two months of imports,” he added.

In the open market, the rupee traded unchanged at 124/124.50 for buying and selling against the greenback.