Stocks end flat in absence of seasoned buyers

Stocks ended flat on Thursday as the tally of declines slowed down in the absence of seasoned buyers due to economic worries and continuous selling from domestic financial institutions, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed lower amid pressure in selected scrips across

the board as investors await verdict

on references against former prime

minister.

“The upbeat data on cement sales for July-June 2018 and surging cement exports invited institutional support, while economic concerns and pre-election uncertainty played a catalytic role in the bearish close,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.26 percent or 106.87 points to close at 40,238.81 points, whereas KSE-30 shares index lost 0.21 percent or 41.68 points to finish at 19,722.84 points.

Of 340 active scrips, 143 advanced, 163 declined, and 34 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 143.175 billion shares compared to a turnover of 117.598 billion shares in the previous session.

An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities said the negative sentiment was attributable to the upcoming verdict on Avenfield case to be announced today.

“K-Electric shares rose 9.46 percent after NEPRA notified tariff of Rs12.8172/kwh, which is slightly higher than the tariff determined in October 2017 of Rs12.7706/kwh.

KEL also emerged as the volume leader in Thursday’s session,” the analyst added.

According to a report by Arif Habib Limited, the construction of Basha Dam will require nearly five million tons of cement and 1.4 million tons of steel in a span of 10 years.

“After (Wednesday’s) slide of 1200 points, the market performed on a positive note in the early session and gained 410 points, however, negative news flow on Avenfield case and arrest of principal secretary kept the bears in control of the market,” the report said.

The highest gainers were Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs80.00 to close at Rs2,230.00/share, and Mari Petroleum, up Rs26.73 to finish at Rs1,474.56/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs374.00 to close at Rs1,0926.00/share, and Colgate Palmolive, down Rs133.01 to close at Rs2,712.00/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of Rs30.242 million shares. It gained Rs0.49 to close at Rs5.67/share, followed by Engro Polymer with a turnover of Rs5.639 million shares. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron, recording a turnover of 10.311 million shares and losing Rs1.81 to end at Rs34.45/share. It was followed by Bank of Punjab which recorded a turnover of 6.951 million shares, losing Rs0.68 to end at Rs11.40/share.