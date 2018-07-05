No electricity in Cavalry, Akramabad for two days

The Akramabad area and Cavalry in Lahore Cantt are without electricity for two days, forcing residents to stage a rally on Wednesday against Lesco. The protesters blocked the road and shouted slogans against the Lesco’s Cavalry staff.

They said they had lodged over a dozen complaints with the SDO concerned against no-supply of electricity following the downpour but to no avail. They have appealed to the Lesco authorities to take stock of the situation and made arrangements to restore power supply to the area at the earliest.