UK envoy calls on chief secretary

UNITED Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) Representative Graham Roth called on Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.
Cooperation in the fields health, education and other sectors was discussed in the meeting. Akbar Durrani said collaboration between the Punjab government and DFID was successfully underway in the areas of education, health and skill development.
