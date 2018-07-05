Thu July 05, 2018
National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
July 5, 2018

Shafqat Jalil appointed PIO

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Shafqat Jalil its Principal Information Officer (PIO) with immediate effect.

Shafqat Jalil has replaced Professor Muhammad Saleem Baig who has already assumed the office of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra). The notification pertaining to the appointment of Shafqat Jalil was issued on Wednesday. He is a Grade-21 senior officer of the Information Service. The PIO will be his additional charge, official sources told The News.

