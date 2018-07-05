‘Inequality and growth can’t go together’

ISLAMABAD: A one-day seminar on "Accelerating Growth for Employment Generation" was held on Wednesday in the Ministry of Planning Development & Reform, organised by the macroeconomic section of Planning Commission to devise strategies to harness economic growth for employment generation. Secretary Planning Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui gave the welcome remarks while Dr Ishrat Hussain gave keynote address highlighting core issues of unemployment stressing to devise strong structural policies while also expediting their implementation.