Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OEC
Our economic correspondent
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Inequality and growth can’t go together’

ISLAMABAD: A one-day seminar on "Accelerating Growth for Employment Generation" was held on Wednesday in the Ministry of Planning Development & Reform, organised by the macroeconomic section of Planning Commission to devise strategies to harness economic growth for employment generation. Secretary Planning Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui gave the welcome remarks while Dr Ishrat Hussain gave keynote address highlighting core issues of unemployment stressing to devise strong structural policies while also expediting their implementation.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar