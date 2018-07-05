KP introduces medical practices endorsed by WHO

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in consultation with medical practitioners, introduced the best practices and guidelines, endorsed by World Health Organisation (WHO), for prescription of medical doctors in the province.

The KP Health Department, through a statement on Wednesday, said that all medical practitioners would have to follow these guidelines in future, which are very clear on the Dos and Donts of prescription writing.

WHO-endorsed guidelines state that the most important requirement is that the prescription should be clear. It should be legible and indicate precisely what should be given and should include (a) name, address, telephone of prescriber(b) date(c) generic name of the drug, strength(d) dosage form, total amount(e) label: instructions, warnings (f) name, address, age of patient (g) signature or initials of prescriber.

The matter was considered in Health Department, consultations were done with doctors in person and technical experts, through letters and even on social media and it was found imperative that measures are to be taken to bring around clear SOPs for prescription writing and record keeping in health system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa both in the public and private sector based on international best practices wherein legibility, typing out, prescriber’s name, patient’s demographics, etc are provided for - not only to protect the patient from wrong medication but against over-prescribing both of required and not-so-required drugs including pain-killers and unnecessary food supplements on exorbitantly high prices.

After due consultation, it has been decided that there should be a standard performa /design for prescriptions for whole province for all practitioners with common fields for filling, including mandatory, to ensure compliance to all requirements. Prescription forms shall be introduced instead of plain writing pads.

The forms will have all the necessary columns about quantity, dose and duration, and can even include PM&DC registration number. “I am therefore enclosing herein the standard performa for directions to doctors under your control to kindly be instructed to use the same for prescription writing along with total adherence to dispensing protocol by pharmacist with immediate effect. This may be, for the time-being, considered voluntary to inculcate this into our medical practice.