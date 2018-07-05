IGP praises Swat police for sacrifices

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir has said that the sacrifices rendered by the Swat police for peace would be written in golden words in the annals of history.

This, he stated, while addressing a police darbar at Swat police lines on Wednesday which was attended by officers and jawans of Malakand Region police.

The Malakand DIG, DPOs of Swat, Buner, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Chitral were present.

The police chief said the performance exhibited by KP Police, particularly Swat police, in the war against terror was worth emulating.

Muhammad Tahir said durable peace and tranquillity had been restored in Swat scenic valley that led the district to receive tourists in large number.

The IGP pointed out that it was the prime responsibility and national obligation of the police force to provide congenial atmosphere to the voters to use the right to vote. He directed the cops to ensure implementation of election commission’s code of conduct and perform the duty.

The police jawans aired problems. The IGP listened to them and issued instructions for a solution. The IGP awarded excelling police officers and jawans. He met the members of Dispute Resolution Councils Swat and appreciated their services.

The IGP also attended a briefing on security plan for the general election 2018 in Malakand Region at the DIG office.