PTI pushed KP into crisis through Rs300b loan, says Hoti

TAKHT BHAI/BATKHELA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government had plunged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into further crises by taking a loan of Rs300 billion.

He said this while speaking at a public gathering in Lundkhwar area in Mardan and Zafar Park in Batkhela, Lower Dir.

He said that after coming into power, the ANP would bring former chief minister Pervez Khattak and his team to the court of law.

Hoti said that PTI’s government had converted Peshawar into ruins in the name of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

“Estimated budget for the BRT project exceeded from Rs49 billion to Rs64bilions,” he said and added that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated a probe in the mega project.

He said accused the PTI and Muttahid Majlis-e-Amal of deceiving Pakhtuns.

People had become politically mature and the opportunists would not be able to deceive them,” he said, adding that people had learnt a lesson from the failed and wrong policies of the PTI chief Imran Khan.

The ANP leader said the ANP in its tenure had undertaken record development projects and established numerous schools, colleges and nine universities in the province.