People suffer as rain disrupts power supply to several areas

PESHAWAR: The much-needed rain coupled with gusty winds once again proved a nightmare for consumers as electricity supply remained suspended in several parts of the provincial capital for hours.

The power supply to Peshawar Saddar, Hayatabad Phase-7, Nishtarabad, Sheikhabad, Sikandarpura, Gulab Khana, Namak Mandi, Sethi Town, Momin Town, Corporation Colony, Dilazak Road, Tarnab Farm, Muslim City, Khyber Super Market near Peshawar Sports Complex and several other parts of the inner city was suspended from three to four hours, causing hardships to consumers and forcing them to spend a sleepless night.

Saad Bin Awais, a resident of Muslim City near the Tarnab Farm on the outskirts of Peshawar, said that power to their area was suspended at 6 pm in the evening and restored 6 am in the morning.

“The power is usually restored after two hours of suspension but the case was different the other day and it was restored after 12 hours,” he pointed out. “It has become a common practice that power is suspended for hours to the commercial Khyber Super Market for at least six hours after each rain for the past few months,” said a shopkeeper Khalil Ahmad.

There are around 85 commercial plazas in the market where hundreds of people, mostly students, live. The offices of people associated with diverse businesses are located here. The power supply to the market remained suspended for over five hours after the rain and gusty winds struck Peshawar.

“The power was restored at 3:17 am. I could not sleep due to mosquitoes that swarmed my room as I had to keep the windows open due to the suspension of power to allow the fresh breeze to blow in the room. I got some sleep to attend the duty the next morning,” said Muhammad Sajjad, who works at the Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) in Hayatabad and lives in a rented room in the market.

“The power to Gulberg Colony was suspended at 7 am in the morning today and restored at 3:30 pm. I don’t know the real cause of the blackout as the rain and winds storm struck the city the other night,” said Arsalan, a resident of Gulberg.

When contacted, Director General Public Relations Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), Shaukat Afzal, said the rain and gusty winds caused the power suspension in some areas of the provincial capital. He said that it took the Pesco employees some time to repair a fault or remove a tree that has fallen on a transmission line. “We cannot start the repair work until the rain stops as working during rain is very risky and the workers can be electrocuted,” he argued.

Shaukat Afzal got angry when reminded that it had become a common practice that power was suspended for hours after every rain.

“You have made up your mind to write against the Pesco. Write what pleases you,” the Pesco spokesperson said and snapped the call.