Thu July 05, 2018
National

July 5, 2018

Independent backs PTI candidate

MINGORA: Shahab Siyab, an independent candidate for PK-5 Swat, on Wednesday withdrew his candidature in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ contender Fazal Hakeem Khan.

Addressing a press conference, the independent candidate for PK-5 Shahab Siyab announced support to the PTI candidate Fazal Hakeem Khan. He also joined the PTI.

