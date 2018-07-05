Independent backs PTI candidate

MINGORA: Shahab Siyab, an independent candidate for PK-5 Swat, on Wednesday withdrew his candidature in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ contender Fazal Hakeem Khan.

