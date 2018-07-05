Candidates accused of violating code of conduct

PESHAWAR: An independent candidate for the general seat of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has alleged that most of the candidates are violating the election code of conduct.

Talking to The News on Wednesday, Radesh Singh Tony, who is contesting election for general seat on PK-75 in Peshawar, asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to implement the code of conduct for election as majority of the candidates had displayed the election campaign posters on the walls.

He said the party flags had been displayed everywhere which were causing problems for other candidates.

Radesh Singh Tony also demanded the ECP to ask the candidates to submit an affidavit about their donations to their respective parties. The minority candidate said the ECP must take a stern action against those candidates who violated the code of conduct.