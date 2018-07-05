Thu July 05, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

Shutdown in Malakand division today

MINGORA: A shut down will be observed across Malakand division today against the imposition of taxes and abolishment of its special status.

The strike call was given by Shakirullah, the president of Traders Association Malakand. “The traders in Swat, Buner, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Chitral will observe the strike,” hoped Shakirullah.

He urged the dwellers and the shopkeepers in Malakand division to make the protest a success. It is worth mentioning that in the recent past the union office-bearers and elders of the region had met the Law Minister Ali Zafar and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials on the matter in Islamabad.

