QWP to work for peace on Pakhtuns’ soil

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring peace on the land of Pakhtuns, establish good relations with all neighbouring countries, promote economic and trade relations with Afghanistan and take practical steps to get maximum benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC).

“Peace and prosperity in the region are inter-linked. And peace in Afghanistan is guarantee to the peace in Pakistan,” said QWP’s General Secretary Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli while releasing the election manifesto of the party at a press conference here on Wednesday.

QWP’s leaders, including provincial head Sikandar Sherpao and Hashim Babar, as well as a large number of activists and members of civil society were also present on the occasion.

“A trust will be established for the welfare and wellbeing of the terrorism affected families,” said Anisa Zeb, adding, the party would continue struggle for a new social contract for getting provincial rights over resources.

She said the party would ensure spending of one percent on the rehabilitation of terrorism affected areas, pointing out that it is always reserved in the National Finance Commission.

After the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Anisa Zeb said the QWP would implement all constitutional, legal and administrative requirements and ensure equal rights to all citizen including minorities and women. She promised that QWP would ensure holding of elections in the newly merged tribal areas.

“We also want establishment of local government system and devolve powers at grassroots level in tribal districts besides ensuring women’s participation in the political process on the proportional representation system,” she added.

A commission for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the erstwhile Fata would be established to bring those neglected areas at par with those of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she said.

“The QWP wants new industries established in every district to overcome unemployment,” Anisa Zeb said, adding, new industrial estate on the pattern of Gadoon Amazi Industrial Estate would be established.

She said the QWP would also establish a university or its sub-campus at every district, reserve four percent of budget for education and provide special attention to education of girls, special children and transgender community.

“Legislation will be made for the restoration of students unions so that the young leaders can play their role for the welfare of the country,” she said, adding, practical steps would be taken to create job opportunities for unemployed youths and provide Rs2 million loan on easy installments.

Anisa Zeb said that the QWP would continue efforts to do away with all discriminatory laws against women and support organisations working to protect their rights.

“The party will ensure security of all religious institutions of minorities,” she said.

The QWP leader said the party would establish modern hospitals equipped with facilities at district level and basic health units at union councils level and provide free treatment to poor patients.

She said the QWP would also establish burn centres at divisional level and four-room burn centres at all district headquarters hospitals.

The QWP, Anisa Zeb, said would establish modern sports Complex in all districts, sports ground at union council level and hold sport competition with attractive packages besides establishing special centre to promote girls participation in sports.

“Pashto Academy will be made autonomous,” she said, adding, other languages would also be promoted besides providing special facilities to the literary figures and establishing cultural centres at divisional level.

The QWP leader said equal attention would be given to all backward areas to end the sense of deprivation among the people.

“We will exploit the natural resources and use the income on the hitherto neglected areas by building farm to market roads,” she added.

Special attention would be given to tourism, environment, agriculture and ensure rights of laborers, she added.

The QWP, she said, would also launch its own television channel and increase facilities to ensure security of media and freedom of expression.