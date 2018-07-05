LHC orders Abbasi to stop anti-judiciary statements

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) a division bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi summoned the returning officer concerned along with the record of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s case.

During the hearing, Justice Naqvi asked Abbasi to stop issuing anti-judiciary statements, saying he “would have to appear before the same courts tomorrow”.

About calling Nawaz Sharif as my prime minister, he said, “A shoe was hurled at your prime minister yesterday, adding that what kind of treatment the elected representatives facing. Abbasi’s counsel Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim argued that all documents were enclosed with the nomination papers filed before the returning officer. He said neither concealment nor any changing had been committed by the petitioner in the nomination papers.

Lawyer of the objector, who challenged the prime minister’s candidature before appellate tribunal, told the bench that Abbasi did not disclose the details of his shares in Airblue and Pine Inn hotel in Murree.