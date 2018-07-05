Nisar got favour to join PTI

ISLAMABAD: PTI candidate for National Assembly Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that he has got former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar stopped joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

While addressing a press conference in the National Press Club, Islamabad on Wednesday he said that Nisar used influence to join PTI but it was because of him (Sarwar) he could not join PTI. He disclosed that a person met Imran Khan thrice on the call of Chaudhry Nisar. He said that Imran Khan wanted to give him party ticket but he (Sarwar) convinced PTI chief that Nisar was not a good person and he could not be with anyone.

Sarwar said that Nisar tried to become angel. He asked that from where Nisar got poultry shed worth Rs2.5 billion in Chakry and who had paid amount of his three plots in DHA Rawalpindi. He said that Nisar should tell his source of income to the nation. He said that all the expenses of the election campaign of Chaudhry Nisar were paid by the patwaris and NAB and Anti-Corruption Department would be approached in this regard.

Sarwar said that he would defeat Chaudhry Nisar in both constituencies. He said that Nisar was committing violation of rules and regulations of election and was given extraordinary importance as he was protected by squad of Punjab and because of this he was influencing election.

He demanded caretaker government to transfer all the patwaris of Rawalpindi to other districts.