MMA announces final list of candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) after its supreme council meeting on Wednesday announced its final list of candidates for the upcoming general elections.

The MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a press talk after the supreme council meeting did not rule out making government with Imran Khan when he was asked whether the alliance of five religious parties would be ready to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“The options should be kept open in politics as the country cannot face any deadlock on formation of the government following the July 25 general elections,” the MMA president said.

Fazlur Rehman announced consensus candidates of the alliance from 191 National Assembly constituencies across the country. The supreme council of MMA also finalised its candidates from 404 constituencies of the four provincial assemblies, including 35 woman candidates, on general seats.

The meeting decided that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will field four candidates each from eight out of 12 National Assembly constituencies from tribal districts, while from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the candidates of JI have been awarded tickets from 11 NA constituencies.

“All issues have sorted out and there are no differences,” MMA central General Secretary Liaquat Baloch told The News.

Central Ameer of JI Senator Sirajul Haq, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi, Liaquat Baloch, Professor Sajid Mir, Allama Shah Awais Noorani, Akram Khan Durrani, Allama Arif Wahidi, Asadullah Bhutto, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim, Allama Shafique Pasruri and other MMA leaders attended meeting which was convened to sort out differences which surfaced in the alliance when Maulana Fazlur Rehman took unilateral decisions while awarding tickets from various constituencies.

Fazlur Rehman told media persons after the meeting that the supreme council also decided to launch its mass contact campaign in Multan on July 13, in Rawalpindi on July 14 and hold a public meeting in Karachi on July 15.

The leadership of the MMA will visit Abbottabad and Malakand and adjoining areas on July 21 and 22 respectively.

Fazlur Rehman said the alliance of religious parties had completed homework to participate in the general elections in an organised manner while finalising list of consensus candidates.

“We are entering the general elections with renewed commitment and focus,” he said.

He said the MMA leadership did not want to create doubts about holding of fair and transparent elections, but the caretaker set up should also fulfil its responsibilities in this connection.

“We feel that grievances of all the political parties should be addressed,” he said, stressing that there should be no delay in the polling date.

To a question, the MMA president rejected some surveys in favour of some political parties, saying that results of such surveys, which are planted by some hidden powers, have nothing to do with ground realities.

Avenfield reference: Wants to hear verdict in person, says Nawaz

By Murtaza Ali Shah

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has requested the Accountability Court to delay the verdict on Avenfield reference “for a few days only” as he wants to hear it on his own.

At a press conference held on the steps of Harley Street Clinic, Nawaz Sharif said that he wanted to be in the courtroom in person to hear the verdict.

"I am not a dictator who will run away from the courts. I will not run away and I will not let down my people," he said, while speaking to the media. "My wife has been on a ventilator since last 21 days. I want to hear the verdict in the court room where I have presented myself with my daughter over 100 times.”

Nawaz vowed that he would return to Pakistan no matter what the verdict is. “I will face all kinds of consequences and I will not run away. At this moment I am praying that Kalsoom returns to conscious and comes out of coma. If it comes in my favour, or, God forbids, it comes against me, I will go back.”

Earlier, the accountability court said it would announce its verdict in Avenfield reference on July 6 and asked Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to be present in the courtroom.

“I will return as soon as Kalsoom’s health improves,” he said. “She underwent an operation yesterday (Tuesday). Doctors are hopeful she will come out of danger zone soon. I wish to see her conscious before going back to Pakistan. I have faced one-sided accountability for months and not only Pakistan but the whole world is aware about the revengeful cases against me but I have not evaded these cases.”

The former prime minister said that the court gave verdict on the eligibility of a politician from Rawalpindi after reserving the decision for as many as three months and there were instances where verdicts were saved and reserved up to 8 months.

“I am not asking for three months but a relief for some days.”

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case last year.

The PML-N leader said that irrespective of the decision, whether it is in his favour or not, he will return to Pakistan.

Nawaz said that doctors have expressed their hope that his wife’s health will be out of danger in the coming days.