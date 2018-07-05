PTI asks ECP to keep check on KP caretakers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to keep an eye on the conduct of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, particularly Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan.

Fawad said here in a statement issued by the party’s Central Media Department that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting from Bannu, from where a number of caretaker ministers had been inducted in the provincial interim government.

He also pointed out that work on development schemes was under way and transformers were also being distributed in the constituency.

Fawad emphasised that it’s the constitutional responsibility of the interim government to handle government affairs fairly and ensure transparency. Questioning the picking of ministers from Bannu, he said that in Chairman PTI’s constituency, work on development schemes and distribution of transformers was going on.

He termed it blatant pre-poll rigging and said that the provincial government must ensure fairness and transparency in the upcoming polls. He added that appointments in the Advocate General’s Office also gave rise to serious concerns.

“Imran Khan is fighting against masterminds of mafias like Akram Durrani, who is the backbone of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI,” he alleged. He urged ECP to keep a check on the conduct of Chief Minister KP and to ensure transparency in the affairs of the interim government.

Meanwhile, PTI expressed serious reservations over the decision of the National Accountability Bureau not to arrest politicians before polls. “The decision of NAB’s executive board contradicts the law,” asserted Fawad in reaction to the bureau’s decision.

Fawad expressed astonishment over the decision of NAB’s executive board. “Under which law people involved in serious crimes such as corruption are being given leverage,” he asked and insisted that the decision of NAB’s executive board contradicted the criminal law.

“Politics subjected to conciliation is understandable but subjugation of law leads to anarchic trends. NAB should review the controversial decision and bring the looters and plunders in the dock of law without any discrimination,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, PTI’s senior leader and candidate from NA-59 and NA-63, Ghulam Sarwar Khan told a news conference that his rival candidate Ch Nisar Ali Khan was the most corrupt minister of Nawaz Sharif government.

He alleged that Ch Nisar had obtained three plots in DHA Rawalpindi and asked how was payment arranged and what was the mode of payment and who paid it. He alleged that plots No C-127, C-128 and B-128 were transferred in the name of Ch Nisar, which belonged to one Muhammad Baqir Raza Kazmi.

The PTI candidate also asked how was a poultry form at the cost of Rs25 million constructed in Chakri. Replying to questions, he said that there was injustice done to a PML-N candidate Qamarul Islam and insisted that first Shahbaz Sharif should have been arrested.

He accused Ch Nisar of violating the code of conduct with impunity and asked why was a VIP protocol being accorded to him during his election campaign. He asked his rival to explain to the nation what was his source of income.