Opponents to face defeat on 25th: Hamza

LAHORE: PML-N central leader Hamza Shahbaz said those banking on ‘crutches’ of influence rather than the power of vote will face defeat at the hands of the party on July 25.

Addressing a public meeting Wednesday at Daroghawala, Hamza said those who make tall claims of making miracles happen failed to deliver and understand that the people will reject them at the ballot, which is why they are looking for ‘crutches’ to help them get power by bypassing the sanctity of vote.

“We will not allow anyone to ambush democracy; our opponents should have the guts to face the PML-N in free and fair elections if they are so sure of being the popular choice of Pakistan”. Even cheating requires some level of intelligence, but our opponents spent five years snoozing in KP and did nothing but level false allegations on us and digging up the entire city of Peshawar before elections to fool people.

Hamza said the PML-N worked day and night for five years for the people of Pakistan and they know that we will come up to their expectations as we have proved ourselves. The era of hollow slogans is gone, we are living in the times where performance matters, therefore our opponents are in for a rude awakening, he added.