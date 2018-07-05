Militant commander killed in NW drone strike

MIRANSHAH: A US drone strike in North Waziristan Agency (NW) in the Pak-Afghan border area killed a militant commander and left his security guard injured, local sources said.

The sources said Commander Abdullah and his guard were walking on foot in Tor Tangi area of Dattakhel tehsil in the North Waziristan tribal district when they were targeted by missiles fired by a drone.

"Two missiles were fired at the militant commander and his guard. The commander was killed on the spot while his security guard was wounded," the sources said.

The slain commander was reportedly affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group of the militants, the sources added. Hafiz Gul Bahadur and his fighters fled to Afghanistan after the Zarb-e-Azm military operation was launched in North Waziristan against the local and foreign militants in June 2014.