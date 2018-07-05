Punjab Highway Patrol books criminalsin 25 cases

LAHORE: On the directions of IGP, during the general holdup, Punjab Highway Patrol registered 25 cases against drug peddlers, negligent drivers, illicit arms holders and fake vehicle registration plate users, while seized 1196 motorcycles without documents or number plates. The Addl IGP Punjab Highway Patrol Kunwar Shah Rukh and Punjab Highway Patrol DIG Sohail Akhtar Sukhera appreciated the performance of the officials. Highway Patrol registered five cases against drug peddlers, 15 negligent drivers, four illicit arms holders and 1 case against fake vehicle registration plate user. In charge patrolling post head Faqeerian SI Anjum Shehzad registered three cases against the illicit arms holders and recovered 3 Kalashnikovs, 105 bullets, 5 magazines along with 2 drum magazines, 1 bandolier along with 1 telescope. Addl IGP Kunwar Shah Rukh appreciated the performance of SI Anjum Shehzad and announced first class commendation certificate for him and a letter of appreciation for his commander SSP Mehmood-ul-Hassan.

Addl IGP Highway Patrol surprise visit to police station: On the orders of Punjab IGP, the Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrol Kunwar Shah Rukh made a surprise visit to Old Anarkali Police Station. He briefed the staff about their responsibilities and duties towards the public and directed dealing with the people in a polite manner.