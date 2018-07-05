CTD team nabs terrorist belonging to Daesh

LAHORE: CTD arrested a terrorist belonging to Daesh (ISIS) in an Intelligence-Based Operation conducted in Daska Wednesday. CTD team Gujranwala got credible source information that a terrorist belonging to banned organisation Daesh was present in Daska and was planning to attack a religious place in Sialkot district. On this information, the team raided the place and arrested a terrorist namely Muhammad Yousaf. Explosive material with parts of IED, were also recovered from him. Maps of various places were also recovered along with propaganda material of Daesh. He has made important disclosures regarding programme of the terrorist organisation in Punjab. Raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices. —Correspondent