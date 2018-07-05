946 parties’ workers booked for violating code of conduct in last 10 days

LAHORE: Following the directions of Punjab IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Punjab police have registered 136 cases against 946 workers of different political parties in the last 10 days who have violated the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The IGP had directed all the RPOs, DPOs and CPOs along with CCPO Lahore to ensure transparency in their respective districts and regions during the election process and that those who violate the code of conduct will be dealt strictly without any discrimination.

Following the directions of IGP Punjab, Punjab Police have registered cases against 429 workers of the PTI, 134 of the PML-N, 22 of the PPP and 361 offenders are from other political parties and some independents as well.

Likewise, 86 cases & 44 ‘qalandras’ have been registered under Goonda Act and 65 people have been arrested whereas 176 cases & 176 ‘qalandras’ have been registered and 165 accused have been arrested under Habitual Offender Act.

The IG further said they will continue to take non-discriminatory actions against those who violate Election Commission’s code of conduct and that all the RPOs and DPOs should ensure the implementation of the code of conduct in their regions and districts and that the law-abiding citizens would not face any kind of inconvenience without reason.

Free and fair elections under peaceful environment in the province are the top priority of Punjab Police and for that purpose all the available resources are being utilized, he added. He said to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during elections, Punjab police have devised its strategy and important decisions have been taken to ensure security of sensitive polling stations on the election day.

Actions will continue to take place against those who will try to violate the law and for that purpose, effective patrolling of Dolphin Force, PERU, and other patrolling forces has been ensured. For the security of women polling stations, female cops have been made part of election special force. He further said they will ensure the safety of political representatives, polling processions, corner meetings and other political gatherings along the smooth implementation of the code of conduct. During the election campaign, wall- chalking and hate speeches will be forbidden strictly. The use of loudspeaker and effective implementation of tenant registration should also be ensured and prompt legal action would be taken against those who violate this rule.