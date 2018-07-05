Bird strike cancels flight

SIALKOT: A Dubai-bound flight was cancelled when earlier it was hit by a bird. The flight No EK-621 was cancelled when a bird hit it when it was landing from Dubai. Reportedly, the strike caused a minor damage to the plane, however, the pilot managed to successfully land it at the Sialkot International Airport. The plane was later repaired but was not cleared to take off.

The cancelation of the flight caused troubles to scores of passengers and their families. The flight would depart today (Thursday), according to the new flight schedule. It is the second incident in a month when a bird hit a plane at the airport.