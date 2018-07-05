Abid Sher’s brother barred from contesting polls

LAHORE/BUREWALA: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday barred PML-N candidate Imran Sher Ali, brother of former federal minister Abid Sher Ali to contest upcoming general polls from PP-117 after upholding the appellate election tribunal’s decision.

Bench led by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi was hearing Imran’s appeal against dismissal of his nomination papers.

Imran through a counsel pleaded that the returning officer had accepted his nomination papers; however, the appellate tribunal set aside the decision and disqualified him to contest the upcoming general election. He said an objection was raised against him before the tribunal that he was a defaulter of SNGPL.

The counsel argued that the factory, which was stated to be defaulter, was no more owned by the petitioner. However, he said, name of the petitioner was still in record of the department against the connection installed at the factory. He said shares of the factory also stood transferred in the name of new owner. He pointed out that the present owner of the factory also filed an application to the SNGPL for the change of the name against the gas connection.

He said under the law, the petitioner was not responsible for any liability of the factory since he had sold the same. He asked the bench to set aside the decision of tribunal and allow the petitioner to contest the polls.

However, the bench upheld the impugned decision and dismissed the petition.

The same LHC division bench dismissed the decisions of the returning officer and the election tribunal against the PML-N candidate from NA-162, Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed Arain, and declared him eligible to participate in the general elections.

Meanwhile, another division bench led by Justice Shamas Mehmood Mirza allowed the Niwani brothers to contest election from NA-95 and PP-90 respectively after overturning decision of election tribunal and returning officers. Saeed Akbar Niwani and Rashid Akbar Niwani had challenged the decisions of election tribunal and returning officers in the LHC.

They pleaded that they were de-seated after 2013 election on account of having fake graduation degree but later on they were acquitted in the case. However, the RO and election tribunal disqualified them, ruling that their case was related to the Article 62 of the Constitution.

They pointed out that under the principle of double jeopardy, a person could be held liable twice for the same offence. They pointed out that both the forum below had issued orders in violation of prevalent law and settled principles.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides, set aside decisions of Ro and ET and allowed the Niwani brother to contest election from NA-91 and PP 90, Bhakkar.

Another division bench dismissed a petition against the acceptance of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani’s nomination papers from NA-158, Multan.

Nisar Ahmad had filed the petition accusing Gilani of concealing details regarding the assets owned by his wife.

Meanwhile, Maulana Ashraf Jalali of Tehreek Labaik filed a petition challenging rejection of his nomination papers by an appellate tribunal from NA-81, Gujranwala. PML-N’s covering candidate from the constituency, Atif Farid Sabir, had challenged the nomination papers of Maulana Jalali before the tribunal. He accused him of not disclosing information about his income tax return.

He said Jalali also failed to submit his passport to the returning officer despite an order issued by the Supreme Court. He said the returning officer ignored the facts and accepted nomination papers of Mr Jalali.

The tribunal had accepted the appeal and set aside the decision of the returning officer disqualifying Maulana Jalali to contest the polls.