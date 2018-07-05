Thu July 05, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

PPP to observe Black Day today

LAHORE: The PPP will observe Black Day on today (Thursday) for condemning July 1977 martial law of Gen Zia, who toppled Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s government.

