PPP to observe Black Day today

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The PPP will observe Black Day on today (Thursday) for condemning July 1977 martial law of Gen Zia, who toppled Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s government.
LAHORE: The PPP will observe Black Day on today (Thursday) for condemning July 1977 martial law of Gen Zia, who toppled Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s government.
Comments