Shahbaz grilled by NAB for over two hours

LAHORE: Finally PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau in the Saaf Pani Company and Punjab Power Development Company corruption cases. The appearance of Shahbaz was due before NAB on Thursday (today). However, former Chief Minister requested the Bureau to let him appear on Wednesday as he couldn’t appear Wednesday due to some personal engagements. It has learnt that during his two-and-a-half-hour interview by Bureau, Shahbaz stated that he made all the appointments on merit. Meanwhile, the NAB has summoned Shahbaz again in the Punjab Power Development Company corruption case on July 16. Earlier, the NAB had sent a 17-point notice to Shahbaz in which he was accused of ordering to form Saaf Pani Company without studying project and proposals, while other options for provision of clean drinking water were ignored. The NAB was directed by the apex court to probe in the Saaf Pani Company’s multi-billion scam. The apex court was informed that four billion were spent on the Saaf Pani Project but not a single drop of drinking water was made available to the public. The company’s CEO informed the court that Rs300 million were spent on the services of foreign consultants. According to the NAB, many water filtration plants were installed at exorbitant rates and false estimates of the plants in documents were mentioned.