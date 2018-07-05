Past record requires restraining NAB till govt formation

ISLAMABAD: Within days of the ECP’s notice taken of NAB’s alleged politically motivated actions the latter has though announced not to arrest any election candidate till the polling day, the Bureau is feared to be possibly used after the polls for the formation of a desired government. In the past, the NAB has been massively misused by the then dictator General Musharraf as a tool to haunt the opposition voices and to form his choice government following the 2002 elections. Owing to NAB’s targeted and politically motivated actions not only the then King’s party - PML-Q - was established but after the 2002 elections over a dozen MNAs, elected on PPP’s ticket, were made to join newly formed PPP-Patriot to help establish Musharraf’s choice government.

According to sources the present powerful ECP, whose intervention helped rein in the NAB, will have to ensure that the Bureau remains inactive against the future elected MNAs till the formation of the new government.

A few days back, The News broke the story that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had taken serious notice of some recent incidents affecting the fairness of the upcoming elections including NAB’s contentious moves.

It was reported that the ECP had taken notice of the NAB’s recent actions particularly the arrest of the PML-N candidate from Rawalpindi. The report said that the ECP would formally take up the matter with the NAB chairman in order to ensure that Bureau’s actions did not fall in the category of pre-polls rigging.

Quoting ECP sources, the report added that the Commission might pass an order in relation to the recent arrest of the PML-N candidate from Rawalpindi Engineer Raja Qamarul Islam and others.

The Bureau recently had arrested Qamarul Islam within a fortnight of the NAB’s own clearance given to the same candidate to contest the polls. NAB chairman’s statements and some other actions of the Bureau were also seen as moves influencing the elections against a particular political party.

Following the ECP’s notice, the NAB on Wednesday formally announced its decision of not to arrest any candidate for the upcoming election till July 25 - the polling day.

NAB also clarified that it has nothing to do with the politics or elections and for the same reason it has decided to halt its action against the election candidates till the election day.

According to a source, following its latest decision the NAB is expected not to oppose the bail application of the PML-N candidate from Rawalpindi Qamarul Islam, who is presently in the custody of the Bureau for 14 days.

It is also relevant to mention here that the ECP had moved after The News had reported that the Commission had the powers to rein in the NAB, which because of its latest controversial crackdown on PML-N had caused doubts in many minds about the fairness of the upcoming polls.