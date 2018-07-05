Egyptian female refs to officiate men’s match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: The Egyptian Football Association’s Referee Committee allowed female referees Mona Atalla and her colleague Pousy Said to officiate a match in the second and third division football leagues.
The progress paves the way to allow women to participate in the men’s premier league. But as the female referees are fighting to gain more ground, some female players actually object to their presence, with some even sending those objections to the federation.
CAIRO: The Egyptian Football Association’s Referee Committee allowed female referees Mona Atalla and her colleague Pousy Said to officiate a match in the second and third division football leagues.
The progress paves the way to allow women to participate in the men’s premier league. But as the female referees are fighting to gain more ground, some female players actually object to their presence, with some even sending those objections to the federation.
Comments