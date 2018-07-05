Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Egyptian female refs to officiate men’s match

CAIRO: The Egyptian Football Association’s Referee Committee allowed female referees Mona Atalla and her colleague Pousy Said to officiate a match in the second and third division football leagues.

x
Advertisement

The progress paves the way to allow women to participate in the men’s premier league. But as the female referees are fighting to gain more ground, some female players actually object to their presence, with some even sending those objections to the federation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar