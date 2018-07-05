tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Prominent cricket organiser and secretary Prince Club Abdul Rauf Wednesday lost his life to cancer after a long fight against the illness.
He was buried at a local graveyard and his Qul will be observed on Thursday. His funeral was attended by a number of city cricket officials and cricketers prominent among them was Test cricketer Agha Zahid, officials Sarfraz Ahmed and Javed Ali.
LAHORE: Prominent cricket organiser and secretary Prince Club Abdul Rauf Wednesday lost his life to cancer after a long fight against the illness.
He was buried at a local graveyard and his Qul will be observed on Thursday. His funeral was attended by a number of city cricket officials and cricketers prominent among them was Test cricketer Agha Zahid, officials Sarfraz Ahmed and Javed Ali.
Comments