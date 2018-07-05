Thu July 05, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

Obituary

LAHORE: Prominent cricket organiser and secretary Prince Club Abdul Rauf Wednesday lost his life to cancer after a long fight against the illness.

He was buried at a local graveyard and his Qul will be observed on Thursday. His funeral was attended by a number of city cricket officials and cricketers prominent among them was Test cricketer Agha Zahid, officials Sarfraz Ahmed and Javed Ali.

