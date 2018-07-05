Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IAAF authorises 8 more Russians to compete as neutrals

PARIS: The International athletics federation (IAAF), which has banned Russia since 2015, announced on Wednesday that it had cleared eight more athletes from the country to compete under a neutral flag.

x
Advertisement

The only one of the eight to have enjoyed any success at the highest level is Yevgeny Rybakov, a 33-year-old runner, who took third in the 10,000 metres at the 2012 European Championships.

The panel that grants stainless competitors Authorised Neutral Athlete status has been operating since the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

With the eight additions, the list for 2018 contains 67 names, but 62 more have been turned down this year by the committee, which says it has received 199 requests since December.

Eight Russian walkers, including 20-kilometre world championship runner-up Sergey Shirobokov, had their status revoked in May for attending a training camp run by banned coach Viktor Chegin ahead of the World Team Championships in China.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar