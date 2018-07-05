Howard to join Wizards

LOS ANGELES: The Washington Wizards are poised to sign journeyman centre Dwight Howard to a one-year contract, US media reported Tuesday.

In order for Howard to join the Wizards, the 15-year veteran would have to negotiate a buyout from the Brooklyn Nets, who acquired him just last month from the Charlotte Hornets, The Atlantic reported. Players cannot officially sign contracts with teams until Friday under NBA free agency rules. In 81 games last season with the Hornets, Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds.