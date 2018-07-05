Media watchdog alarmed by Indian journalist killings, hate speech

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New Delhi: Media watchdog Reporters without Borders expressed alarm on Wednesday about India, with seven journalists killed in the past 18 months and a sharp rise in online abuse and harassment. “In 2017, the deaths of at least three journalists killed in connection with their work were recorded and a fourth case is still under investigation. In 2018, four journalists were killed in the country in the first six months,” RSF said. “In addition, there has been a sharp increase in online abuse and harassment, and in the self-censorship which looms over the environment in which journalists carry out their work in ´the world´s largest democracy´.”
