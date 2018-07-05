Scientistscreate embryos to ‘bring back’ near-extinct rhino

PARIS: Months after the death of Sudan, the world’s last male northern white rhino, scientists said Wednesday they have grown embryos containing DNA of his kind, hoping to save the subspecies from extinction.

With only two northern white rhino (NWR) known to be alive today — both infertile females — the team hopes their breakthrough technique will lead to the re-establishment of a viable NWR breeding population. “Our goal is to have in three years the first NWR calf born,” Thomas Hildebrandt, head of reproduction management at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Berlin, told journalists of the work. “Taking into account 16 months (of) pregnancy, we have a little more than a year to have a successful implantation.” The team’s work, using a recently-patented, two-metre (6.6-foot) egg extraction device, resulted in the first-ever test tube-produced rhino embryos.