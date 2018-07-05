Rouhani calls Trump’s sanctions a ‘crime’

VIENNA: US sanctions against Iran are a “crime and aggression”, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday as he called on European governments and others to stand up to President Donald Trump´s policies against Tehran. “Iran will survive this round of US sanctions as it has survived before. This US government will not stay in office forever . . . But the history will judge other nations based on what they do today,” Rouhani said during a visit to Vienna. Rouhani said that Tehran will stand firm against US threats to cut Iranian oil sales, and warned that Washington had not thought about the consequences of such a decision. “The Americans say they want to reduce Iranian oil exports to zero. They have talked without thinking carefully. It shows they have not thought about its consequences,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA on an official visit to Vienna.