Top Hong Kong court grants UK lesbian right to spousal visa

HONG KONG: Hong Kong´s top court ruled on Wednesday that a British lesbian should be granted a spousal visa in a landmark judgment that could open the door for expatriate same-sex partners to move to the Chinese-ruled city. The British woman, who requested to be identified only as QT in court, sued the director of immigration in 2014 after she was denied a spousal visa that would have granted her resident status and allowed her to work without the need for a separate visa. The woman and her partner, a dual British and South African national identified only as SS and who was offered work in Hong Kong, had entered into a civil partnership in Britain. QT did not appear in court. “Although I cannot be with you in person today, that does not diminish the joy I feel, knowing that Hong Kong´s highest court has upheld my right, as a lesbian woman, to be treated equally by the Hong Kong government,” QT said.