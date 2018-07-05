Top Hong Kong court grants UK lesbian right to spousal visa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: Hong Kong´s top court ruled on Wednesday that a British lesbian should be granted a spousal visa in a landmark judgment that could open the door for expatriate same-sex partners to move to the Chinese-ruled city. The British woman, who requested to be identified only as QT in court, sued the director of immigration in 2014 after she was denied a spousal visa that would have granted her resident status and allowed her to work without the need for a separate visa. The woman and her partner, a dual British and South African national identified only as SS and who was offered work in Hong Kong, had entered into a civil partnership in Britain. QT did not appear in court. “Although I cannot be with you in person today, that does not diminish the joy I feel, knowing that Hong Kong´s highest court has upheld my right, as a lesbian woman, to be treated equally by the Hong Kong government,” QT said.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong´s top court ruled on Wednesday that a British lesbian should be granted a spousal visa in a landmark judgment that could open the door for expatriate same-sex partners to move to the Chinese-ruled city. The British woman, who requested to be identified only as QT in court, sued the director of immigration in 2014 after she was denied a spousal visa that would have granted her resident status and allowed her to work without the need for a separate visa. The woman and her partner, a dual British and South African national identified only as SS and who was offered work in Hong Kong, had entered into a civil partnership in Britain. QT did not appear in court. “Although I cannot be with you in person today, that does not diminish the joy I feel, knowing that Hong Kong´s highest court has upheld my right, as a lesbian woman, to be treated equally by the Hong Kong government,” QT said.
Comments