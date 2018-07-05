Mounting allegations against environment chief trouble White House

WASHINGTON: The White House on Tuesday called “troublesome” the mounting allegations against Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt, who is reportedly under investigation by a dozen separate federal probes. “We are aware of the numerous reports and the president is looking into those,” Hogan Gidley, a White House spokesman, told reporters. “The reports are troublesome.” US President Donald Trump has so far stood by Pruitt, despite continuing revelations about the EPA administrator´s apparently shady ethics and alleged spending habits. In April, Pruitt received a tongue-lashing from members of Congress alarmed over the scandals. At that time, more than 170 congressional opposition Democrats signed a letter demanding Pruitt resign, while at least three House Republicans also called on him to quit or be fired.