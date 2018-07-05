Calls for calm after French police killing sparks riots

NANTES, France: French authorities called for calm Wednesday after riots erupted in the western city of Nantes following a deadly police shooting, highlighting simmering tensions in deprived urban areas. Rioters set fire to some 30 cars and several buildings on Tuesday night after news spread that an officer had shot dead a 22-year-old man after stopping his car. Youths threw molotov cocktails and clashed with police in the northwestern neighbourhood of Breil where the shooting happened before the unrest spread to two other poor districts. Burned-out cars and splintered glass from smashed windows littered the streets on Wednesday morning. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb condemned the violence saying “all the necessary resources” were being mobilised to “calm the situation and prevent any further incidents”.