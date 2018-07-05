UK minister apologises for misleading parliament

LONDON: Britain´s welfare minister Esther McVey apologised on Wednesday for making misleading remarks to parliament about a controversial reform but did not publicly offer her resignation. McVey made the apology after spending watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO) took the unusual step of publicly criticising her, saying she misinterpreted a report to make it look as though a much-criticised welfare reform is working well. Being shown to have deliberately misled parliament is a resigning offence under the ministerial code of conduct.

Last month, the NAO warned the rollout of “Universal Credit” - aimed at simplifying welfare payments to claimants - may cost more than the system it is replacing. McVey conceded that she was mistaken in claiming the watchdog had asked for the rollout of the programme to be speeded up, and apologised for misleading lawmakers.