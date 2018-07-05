WhatsApp ‘horrified’ over India lynchings, promises action

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp said Wednesday it was “horrified” by a spate of lynchings in India sparked by false rumours shared on its platform as the government accused the messaging service of irresponsibility.

More than 20 people have been killed in India in the last two months, according to media reports, after rumours were spread on smartphones about child kidnappers, thieves and sexual predators. The attacks — usually targeting outsiders — have left authorities scrambling to mount an effective response, with awareness campaigns and public alerts having limited effect. A stern statement issued by the electronics and IT ministry late on Tuesday expressed the government´s “deep disapproval” to the senior management of WhatsApp over the “irresponsible and explosive messages”. “The government has also conveyed in no uncertain terms that WhatsApp must take immediate action to end this menace,” it added. In a letter to the Indian government, WhatsApp said it “cares deeply about people´s safety” and had taken steps to combat the scourge of fake news and hoaxes.