Envoys-designate to Kazakhstan, Nigeria call on president

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said that Kazakhstan is a very important country of Central Asia which has friendly relations with all countries including Pakistan.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Dr. Imtiaz A Kazi, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President emphasised that Kazakhstan is a very close friend of Pakistan. “There are vast avenues of cooperation between the two countries and the relations can be further strengthened by focusing on these areas”, he added. He directed the Ambassador-designate to work towards increasing the bilateral trade and starting joint ventures between the both countries.

He underscored that there is huge potential of cooperation in pharmaceutical sector because the purchase of medicines from Pakistan is mutually beneficial for the both countries.

Later, the President said that Pakistan and Nigeria are close friends and there are immense opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors including trade and commerce. He added that continuous efforts are required to further enhance this cooperation.

Talking to High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to Nigeria Major Gen. (R) Waqar Ahmed Kingravi, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President underlined that Nigeria is the largest and important country of Africa and Pakistan has important trade ties with it. He directed the High Commissioner-designate to focus on exchange of trade delegations as there are numerous opportunities of trade in different fields between the two countries. He said that Nigeria is also keen to further expand trade relations with Pakistan which can pave the way for further strengthening economic cooperation with whole Africa.

He said that there has been strong cooperation between Pakistan and Nigeria in Health and Education sectors which decreased with the passage of time. He directed the High Commissioner-designate to include these matters in his priorities.