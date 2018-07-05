Thu July 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

Traders protest against slow work on gas pipeline

MALAKWAL: Traders Wednesday staged a demonstration against the municipal committee chairman and the contractor for slow work on laying a gas pipeline.

Traders of Jinnah Road, Main Bazaar and Medina Market raised slogans against the chairman and the contractor of Sui gas department. They were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the chairman and the contractor. The traders told reporters that the only road of the city was dug 20 days ago for laying a gas pipeline. The traders said the digging was causing severe troubles to the road users and was affecting their business activities.

They urged the higher authorities to complete the pipeline laying work.

