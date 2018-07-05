Shafqat clarifies his position on Khatm-e-Nabuwwat clause

ISLAMABAD: PTI central leader and candidate for NA-130 Shafqat Mahmood has clarified impression given on social media that he had any role in the change of nomination form with clauses related to Khatm-e- Nabuwwat.

In his twitter message, Shafqat Mahmood issued the relevant page of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judgement issued Wednesday and also the three forms mentioned in the judgement. Shafqat Mahmood clarified that these three forms mentioned in the judgement with reference to him relate to financial matters only and does not include the nomination form with information about Khatam-e- Nabuwwat.

The IHC judgement had referred to a sub-committee meeting and mentioned forms XXIII, XXVII and XXVIIC as redrafted by the sub-committee members Ms. Anusha Rehman and Shafqat Mehmood, MNAs.

Shafqat Mahmood clarified that Form XX111 referred to election expenses details, Form XXVII was about political parties’ financial info, and Form XXVIIC referred to info about central office bearers of political parties.