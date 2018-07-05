Importance of research for development stressed

Islamabad : A national conference on Physics and emerging sciences held here on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), laid greater focus on promoting research culture and linking the same with the country’s socio-economic issues.

It was sixth such event, organised by the University’s Physics department in the recent years. The conference was largely attended by the research scholars and students of MPhil and PhD from various educational institutions of the country.

Inaugurating the conference, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui underlined the importance of research-based activities in the socio-economic development and improving the living conditions of the people.

Research, he said was given main priority from the day one he took over the charge of VC and that resulted in producing 17 quality journals in various disciplines. Various initiatives were taken in this direction. The students were provided a platform to showcase their research work and share their research findings with fellow colleagues as well as the policy-makers.

Besides this, special cash awards were given to the faulty members and the students for doing internationally compatible quality research work and producing commercially viable projects.

A special fund for research and development (R and D) was constituted for constructing and disseminating knowledge, through research journals and conferences. The University also took comprehensive training programs for professional development of its staff.

The University’s research laboratories and the libraries were enriched and developed as main source of conducting research work.