Thu July 05, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

Seminar on Pakistani literature today

Islamabad : The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a national literary seminar on '70 years of Pakistani literature' today (Thursday).

In the event, the speakers will shed light on different aspects of Pakistani literature produced over the years. Information and national heritage minister Syed Ali Zafar is likely to preside over the event, where National History and Literary Heritage secretary Aamir Hasan and Director General of the National Language Promotion Department Iftikhar Arif will be guests of the honour.

