Neck and neck contest expected in federal capital

Islamabad : All three constituencies of federal capital including NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54 will witness neck and neck competitions in the upcoming general election as heavy weights such as; former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PTI chairman Imran Khan, MMA candidate Mian Aslam, Ayesha Gulalai, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Asad Umar and Anjum Aqeel are vying for these seats.

According to details, three strong candidates including PML-N ticket holder and former federal minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar of PPP and Raja Khurram Nawaz of PTI are in run from NA-52. Both Raja Khurram Nawaz and Dr Tariq Fazal belong to same constituency but people have voted Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary to power twice from this constituency.

NA-53 constituency will witness tough and interesting competition as most heavy weights including PTI chairman Imran Khan, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Syed Sabtainul Hassan Bukhari of PPP, Mian Aslam of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Chaudhary Saeed of Tehreek-e-Labaik and former PTI disgruntle MNA Ayesha Gulalai are vying for this seat.

Areas of central and urban Islamabad are included in this constituency and mainly tough competition is likely between Imran Khan and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to a political pundit, Mian Aslam and Sabtainul Hassan are also considered equally influential candidates and they have their personal vote bank in the constituency.

West, North-west, some urban and rural areas of federal capital fall in limits of NA-54 constituency and former PML-N MNA Anjum Aqeel, Asad Umar of PTI, Mian Aslam of MMA, Imran Ashraf of PPP and independent candidate Zubair Farooq and Hafeezur Rehman are pitched against each other.