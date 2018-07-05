A test of PML-N’s services and Sheikh Rashid’s popularity

Rawalpindi : The leadership of PML-N has pitched Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry son of Senator Ch. Tanvir in NA-62 constituency to contest elections against heavyweight like AML chief, Sheikh Rashid and PPP’s Fakhar Abbas who is a new face and little known even in local politics of Rawalpindi. Jamiat Ulema Pakistan has also fielded its candidate Tariq Munir Butt from this constituency.

Senator Ch Tanvir is an old politician and has also remained vice president of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board in mid 90s. His services in Rawalpindi Cantonment are immense for which purpose people still reckon him in good way. Now his son Barrister Daniyal who over the years has gained popularity in politics through his efforts and working still has no contribution in NA-62 and contesting elections for the first time. However, his association with PML-N really matters for convincing people to vote in his favour. In this context, the real contest will be between Barrister Daniyal and Sheikh Rashid who has also served as federal minister for Railways as well as Information.

Nothing could be said and predicted that who will be the winner in this constituency between the two on election day.

However, Sheikh Rashid has predicted to get record number of votes this time compared to previous elections. During electioneering the AML chief is using the trump card of ‘Khatam-e-Nabuwat’ to win the confidence of voters in his favour.

Similarly, Sheikh Rashid who indeed is considered to be Awami leader has another agenda in his manifesto which he said would enforce practically after winning the elections from this constituency as well as from NA-60. Sheikh Rashid has vowed to provide 10,000 jobs on merit basis to youth who are jobless in his constituencies. Sheikh Rashid has deep roots in Rawalpindi and a real threat for his political opponents even if he contest election as independent candidate. In the previous elections held in 2013, Sheikh Rashid handed over a convincing defeat to PML-N candidate Shakil Awan from this constituency with a margin of around 10 thousand votes.

Apart from his own popularity he enjoys the backing of PTI which would become a major factor of his success if he wins from this constituency. Though PPP has pitched Faqar Abbas however, the voters of this party are also divided and have turned their favours towards PTI. This would also count a lot in favour of Sheikh Rashid on the day of election.