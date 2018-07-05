Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Matriculation exam results tomorrow

Islamabad: The long wait is over, students. The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education is going to announce the results of the annual Secondary School Certificate Part-II (10th grade) examinations tomorrow (Friday).

x
Advertisement

The results of the SSC-I examinations will be announced afterwards.

According to a relevant FBISE official, the SSC-II exam results will formally be declared at 2:45pm during a special ceremony on the board's premises in H-8/4, where the chief guest will give away medals and prizes to high-achievers.

The results will be uploaded on the board’s official website, www.fbise.edu.pk.

Also, the candidates will know about their result by sending SMS to unified code 5050 in the following format: FB(space)(roll number).

The SSC examinations were held between March and April this year followed by practical examinations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar