Matriculation exam results tomorrow

Islamabad: The long wait is over, students. The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education is going to announce the results of the annual Secondary School Certificate Part-II (10th grade) examinations tomorrow (Friday).

The results of the SSC-I examinations will be announced afterwards.

According to a relevant FBISE official, the SSC-II exam results will formally be declared at 2:45pm during a special ceremony on the board's premises in H-8/4, where the chief guest will give away medals and prizes to high-achievers.

The results will be uploaded on the board’s official website, www.fbise.edu.pk.

Also, the candidates will know about their result by sending SMS to unified code 5050 in the following format: FB(space)(roll number).

The SSC examinations were held between March and April this year followed by practical examinations.